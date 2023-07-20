Resurgent RiverDogs Return Home for Legendary Homestand

July 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have enjoyed a second half resurgence and currently sit atop the standings in the Carolina League South Division. The next two weeks will provide a great opportunity to catch them in action with 12 straight games at The Joe from July 25-August 6. During the first week of the homestand, the RiverDogs will immortalize Aaron Judge, one of the best players to come through the home clubhouse this century, with a bobblehead giveaway. In addition, the team will host Wine, Women and Baseball Night on Wednesday, Rein-Beer Games on Thursday and play as Los Perros Santos de Charleston on Saturday.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, July 25, 7:05 p.m.: Judgment Day w. Aaron Judge Bobblehead Giveaway/Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: We will do Aaron Judge, the most recognizable player in team history, justice and forever immortalize him as a small figurine with a wobbly head. That's right, the first 1,000 fans into the game will receive an Aaron Judge bobblehead, depicting the slugger wearing a robe and holding a gavel. We'll do plenty of other judging throughout the evening as the team attempts to lay down the law against the Augusta GreenJackets. It's also the day to let your dogs cheer on our Dogs. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. Pay attention to the field as Czabin serves as our bat dog in the bottom half of innings! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, July 26, 7:05 p.m. Wine, Women and Baseball/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: For this Wildcard Wednesday, we will cater the game to the fairer sex. That's right ladies, this one is all about you. The first 250 women through the gate will receive a commemorative wine glass and there will be a $5 Porch Pounder wine special. Our very own Chelsea will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch as she grabs the spotlight from her pal Charlie T. RiverDog. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, July 27, 7:05 p.m.: Rein-Beer Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: It will be far from a Silent Night when we welcome you to our Rein-Beer Games. Christmas-themed cocktails, between inning games, and a chance of snow at The Joe! (Authenticity of snow not guaranteed). In addition, there is a reason Thursday night at The Joe provides one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our Christmas cocktail special and BeatBox Batter's Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, July 28, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of your favorite childhood movie hits. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, July 29, 6:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Night presented by Berkeley Electric and MUSC Health/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: We'll suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. Also, be sure to pay close attention to the action as we play Loteria de Beisbol (Baseball Bingo) with a chance to win prizes! This game will also feature a celebration to close Niceness Week with Breeze Airways. We'll celebrate the non-profit organizations with whom we volunteered throughout the week and have some special flight giveaways for fans in attendance. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, July 30, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday/Intern Olympics: Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Throughout the night, two teams composed of our interns from various departments will compete in a series of challenges to see who comes out on top. File this under "other duties as assigned". Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.