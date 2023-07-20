Shorebirds and RiverDogs Postponed Due to Field Conditions

Due to field conditions, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Charleston RiverDogs game scheduled for July 20 has been postponed. The July 20 game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, July 22 with two (2) seven inning games planned with first pitch of Game 1 beginning at 5:05 PM and Game 2 scheduled for 30 minutes following the first game.

The Shorebirds & RiverDogs game scheduled for tomorrow at July 21 will go on as planned. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM and gates will open at 6 PM. The BBQ Grill Set Giveaway presented by Pohanka of Salisbury will go on as planned for the first 1,000 fans through the gates, 1 item per person.

Fans with tickets to the Shorebirds July 20 game can exchange their tickets for any other Shorebirds game during the 2023 season. To exchange your tickets, please fill out the Shorebirds Ticket Exchange form or call the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com and we are happy to help. Go Shorebirds!

