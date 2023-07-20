Adams Homers as Mudcats Win Third Straight 9-7

July 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Luke Adams hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs, Tayden Hall scored three runs and reached base safely five straight times, Luis Lara had three hits and both Jose Sibrian and Luis Castillo drove in two runs as the Carolina Mudcats won their third straight game, 9-7 versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (11-9, 44-39) answered and traded runs with the Cannon Ballers (10-11, 45-41) all throughout the night before eventually taking the lead for good with three runs in the last of the sixth. Relievers Alexander Vallecillo and Yerlin Rodriguez held that late lead with Vallecillo (W, 1-2) going three full innings with two runs on three hits and Rodriguez (S, 4) earning his fourth straight save with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Bryce Willits led the way for the Cannon Ballers going 3-for-5 with a home run and a bases loaded three-run double while totaling a career-high six RBI. His home run in the first gave Kannapolis a 1-0 lead and his three-run double with the bases loaded in the fifth put them up 5-4.

Carolina was down 1-0 after the Willits homer in the first before Luis Lara drove in Hall with a groundout to tie the game at 1-1. Hall walked to start the first and moved to third on a double from Adams before scoring on the Lara groundout to second.

Adams then broke the 1-1 tie and put the Mudcats up 3-1 in the third while crushing a two-run home run to center. Sibrian also drove in a run in the third with a run-scoring hit to give the Mudcats a 4-1 lead.

Kannapolis came back with a run in the fourth and Willits' three-run double in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. The Mudcats, however, came right back with a RBI single from Luis Castillo in the home half of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.

The 5-5 tie was short-lived as Kannapolis rallied for two more runs in the sixth off Vallecillo, but a sac fly from Adams and a two-run single form Sibrian lifted Carolina to an 8-7 lead in the same inning. A wild pitch from Kannapolis reliever Emerson Talavera scored the final Carolina run in the seventh as the Mudcats went up 9-7.

Starter Tanner McDougal and reliever Horacio Andujar combined to allow eight Carolina runs from the first through the sixth. McDougal started and allowed four runs on six hits over three and 2/3 innings. Adujar (L, 2-3) also gave up four runs (three of which were allowed in by Talavera), but on four hits over an inning and 1/3.

Patricio Aquino started for the Mudcats and pitched through four complete before walking three straight in the fifth and leaving with the bases loaded. Jeferson Figueroa followed in relief and allowed all three inherited runners to score after allowing a double to Willits. The Willits double also added three more runs to Aquino's line as he would finish with a season-high five runs allowed on four hits over four-plus innings. Figueroa followed the double with three straight outs while finishing with a strikeout over one inning pitched.

The Mudcats took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series with the Thursday night victory. The series will continue on Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. with RHP Will Rudy starting for Carolina. Friday's game will feature post-game fireworks and is presented by CBS 17 and Campbell University.

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis: Willits (11, 1st inning off Aquino, 0 on, 2 out).

Carolina: Adams (9, 3rd inning off McDougal, 1 on, 0 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Carolina: Hall (1, 2nd base off Andujar/Gonzalez)

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Willits, 3B (Kannapolis): 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI

McCarthy, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Adams, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B,1 HR, 3 RBI

Hall, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-2, 3 R, 3 BB

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Castillo, RF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Talavera (BS, 1) (Kannapolis): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Seidl (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Vallecillo (W, 1-2) (Carolina): 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Rodriguez (S, 4) (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Cannon Ballers 1st (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 0) -- Mario Camilletti strikes out swinging. Brooks Baldwin flies out to Luis Castillo. Bryce Willits hits a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch. Jhoneiker Betancourt strikes out swinging. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 1st (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 1) -- Tayden Hall walks. Luke Adams doubles to right field, Tayden Hall to 3rd. Luis Lara grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Jhoneiker Betancourt, Tayden Hall scores; Luke Adams to 3rd. Jose Sibrian reaches on a fielder's choice out, Bryce Willits to Juan Gonzalez, Luke Adams out at home. Luis Castillo struck out looking. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 4, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Tayden Hall singles to right-center field. Wild pitch by Tanner McDougal, Tayden Hall to 2nd. Wild pitch by Tanner McDougal, Tayden Hall to 3rd. Luke Adams hits a home run to center field on a 3-2 pitch, Tayden Hall scores. Luis Lara singles to deep second base. Jose Sibrian singles to right field, Luis Lara to 3rd. Luis Castillo singles to left-center field, Luis Lara scores; Jose Sibrian to 2nd. Gregory Barrios pops out to Bryce Willits on the infield fly rule. Jadher Areinamo grounds into double play, Bryce Willits to Mario Camilletti to Jhoneiker Betancourt, Luis Castillo out at 2nd, Jadher Areinamo out at 1st. (3 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 4th (Mudcats 4, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Jhoneiker Betancourt strikes out swinging. Chris Lanzilli struck out looking. Juan Gonzalez singles to right field. Juan Gonzalez advances to 2nd on a balk. Ryan McCarthy doubles to right field, Juan Gonzalez scores. Logan Glass struck out looking. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 5th (Cannon Ballers 5, Mudcats 4) -- Wilber Sanchez walks. Wilber Sanchez advances to 2nd on a balk. Mario Camilletti walks. Brooks Baldwin walks, Wilber Sanchez to 3rd; Mario Camilletti to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Jeferson Figueroa replaces Patricio Aquino. Bryce Willits doubles to center field, Wilber Sanchez scores; Mario Camilletti scores; Brooks Baldwin scores. Jhoneiker Betancourt flies out to Luis Castillo, Bryce Willits to 3rd. Chris Lanzilli pops out to Jadher Areinamo. Juan Gonzalez struck out looking. (3 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Cannon Ballers 5, Mudcats 5) -- Luis Lara doubles to right field. Wild pitch by Horacio Andujar, Luis Lara to 3rd. Jose Sibrian flies out to Chris Lanzilli. Luis Castillo singles up the middle, Luis Lara scores. Wild pitch by Horacio Andujar, Luis Castillo to 2nd. Gregory Barrios strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Logan Glass. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 6th (Cannon Ballers 7, Mudcats 5) -- Pitcher Change: Alexander Vallecillo replaces Jeferson Figueroa. Ryan McCarthy walks. Logan Glass flies out to Luis Lara. Wilber Sanchez singles up the middle, Ryan McCarthy to 2nd. Mario Camilletti singles to right field, Ryan McCarthy to 3rd; Wilber Sanchez to 2nd. Brooks Baldwin lines out to Gregory Barrios. Bryce Willits singles to left-center field, Ryan McCarthy scores; Wilber Sanchez scores; Mario Camilletti to 2nd. Jhoneiker Betancourt strikes out swinging. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 8, Cannon Ballers 7) -- Jesus Chirinos singles through the hole at shortstop. Kay-Lan Nicasia walks, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Tayden Hall walks, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd; Kay-Lan Nicasia to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Emerson Talavera replaces Horacio Andujar. Luke Adams out on a sacrifice fly to Ryan McCarthy, Jesus Chirinos scores; Kay-Lan Nicasia to 3rd; Tayden Hall to 2nd. Luis Lara grounds out, Bryce Willits to Jhoneiker Betancourt. Jose Sibrian singles up the middle, Kay-Lan Nicasia scores; Tayden Hall scores. Luis Castillo struck out looking. (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 9, Cannon Ballers 7) -- Gregory Barrios flies out to Logan Glass. Jadher Areinamo walks. Jesus Chirinos doubles to right field, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Kay-Lan Nicasia reaches on a fielder's choice out, Jhoneiker Betancourt to Juan Gonzalez, Jadher Areinamo out at home, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd. Wild pitch by Emerson Talavera, Jesus Chirinos scores; Kay-Lan Nicasia to 2nd. Tayden Hall walks. Luke Adams struck out looking. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2023

