Perez to IL, Guilarte & Mercado Added, Peterson to High-A

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of OF Hedbert Perez on the 7-day injured list, the reinstatement of INF Daniel Guilarte from the injured list, the transfer of OF Reidy Mercado from the ACL Brewers to the Mudcats and the transfer of LHP Nate Peterson from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary:

7/20: OF Hedbert Perez placed on 7-day injured list (as of 7/19)

7/20: INF Daniel Guilarte reinstated from injured list

7/20: OF Reidy Mercado added from ACL Brewers

7/20: LHP Nate Peterson transferred to High-A Wisconsin

Guilarte will wear jersey No. 5.

Mercado will wear jersey No. 20.

