Greenjackets Win Rain-Shortened Tilt 5-3

July 20, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta Greenjackets eked out a rain-shortened 5-3 win over the FredNats.

Riley Cornelio breezed through two scoreless innings, before Fredericksburg got him some run support in the third. Owen Murphy walked the first three batters of the frame, loading the bases for Johnathon Thomas. Tuda laid down a well-executed bunt, and he was even safe at first as Cortland Lawson scored the first run of the game. With runners on second and third now, Murphy balked in back-to-back runs to give the Nats a 3-0 lead.

But then in the bottom of the fourth, Augusta answered back. Bryson Worrell continued his big series with a single, then stole second base. He came in to score the next at-bat, as EJ Exposito doubled him home. Jeremy Celedonio then singled to drive Exposito in, as the Greenjackets cut the deficit to 3-2. A pair of walks and then an error behind Cornelio loaded the bases with two outs. Tyler Collins then reached on an infield single to shortstop, but an errant throw allowed all three runs to score unearned against Cornelio. Regardless, it gave the 'Jackets a 5-3 lead.

After the top of the fifth wrapped up scoreless for the FredNats, the skies opened up and the game was called early, as a 5-3 Augusta win. Samuel Strickland got the win for the Greenjackets, and Riley Cornelio was tagged for the loss. On Friday night, Brad Lord takes on fellow righty Jared Johnson.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.