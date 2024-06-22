Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.22 vs Carolina

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend at Segra Park with a 6:05 pm showcase with the Carolina Mudcats. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-1, 3.69 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Josh Knoth (2-3, 4.05 ERA).

Tonight is Bluey at the Ballpark! Come out for your chance to meet your favorite cartoon character and stick around after for a fantastic fireworks show! Limited tickets remain. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

-------------------------------------

FIREFLIES FALL 10-2 FRIDAY VS MUDCATS: The Fireflies started the second half with a doozy, losing 10-2 to the Carolina Mudcats Friday night at Segra Park. Carolina was the first team to score again. Luis Castillo drew a two out walk in the fifth before a Yoswar Garcia infield single set the table for the Mudcats. Next, Blayberg Diaz reached on a fielding error from Lizandro Rodriguez to score Castillo and break the scoreless tie. Fillipo Di Turi closed out the inning with a single, scoring Garcia to give Carolina a 2-0 lead through five innings. Carolina would get another pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth. Yophery Rodriguez reached on another fielding error from Lizandro Rodriguez to start off the sixth. Next, Cooper Pratt extended his league-best on-base streak to 28 games with a double to plate Rodriguez. Reece Walling closed out the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Pratt and increased Carolina's lead to 4-0.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. Emmanuel Reyes hasn't been scoreless, but he has been an innings eater in June, working 15 frames to the tune of a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA. Both Reyes and Martin have been fantastic since the Calendar turned to May. Reyes has spun 36 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA and not to be outdone, the former Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Martin has a zany 1.69 ERA across his last 32 innings.

POWERING PENA: Wednesday night, Erick Pena launched his seventh homer of the season and the 26th of his Fireflies career. He now has the most career homers in Fireflies franchise history. This season he passed Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021) and Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017). Pena is having the best month of his career at the plate. In 17games in the month of June, Columbia's outfielder is slashing .351/.448/.667. He currently leads the Carolina League in OPS (1.115) and Total Bases (38) in June and is tied for third in RBI (12) and homers (3) in the month.

TORRENTIAL TORRES: Columbia's center fielder, Erick Torres has hit safely in each of his last six games, which is good for the longest active hitting streak on the Fireflies roster. During the stretch, he is 7-27 (.259) with six runs scored for the Fireflies.

ROSADO RAISES THE BAR: Fireflies reliever Jarold Rosado has been on a roll. The righty hasn't allowed a run in five outings dating back to May 26. The stretch goes 7.1 frames and he has 10 punchouts while allowing one hit and three walks. Rosado's success can trace back to his walk rate year-over-year. Last season, he walked 23 of the 138 hitters he faced (16.7%) and this year he has lowered that rate to 5.7%.

OOPS, MY BAD: In five games this week, the Fireflies defense has nine errors, which have allowed nine unearned runs to score. That accounts for one-third of Carolina's runs this week. This season, the Fireflies are tied with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for the best fielding percentage in the Carolina League with a .975 mark. Across the last seven games, the gloves have been slumping, fielding at a .963 clip.

KICKING WITH KIRKLAND: In Doug Kirkland's last five outings, he has allowed just one earned run spanning 9.2 innings of work (0.96 ERA). In that time, he has 12 punchouts and his opponents are hitting .148 against him.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.