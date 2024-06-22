Lead Slips Late as GreenJackets Drop Third Straight

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







SALEM, VA: Marvin Alcantara and Nazzan Zanetello led the charge, but it was Antonio Anderson's run-scoring walk that proved the difference in a 5-4 win for the Salem Red Sox over the Augusta GreenJackets.

A back and forth game from the first to the ninth, the GreenJackets once again found themselves out in front early and struggling to hold Salem's offense at bay late. The GreenJackets took the lead three batters into the game, as Cam Magee worked a one-out walk and scored immediately as Will Verdung doubled off the fence to set the tone on a scorching summer evening in Salem.

As has been the case in nearly every game this week, the Red Sox had a quick answer for Augusta's offense. Four consecutive hitters reached base to start the 2nd on two singles, a fielder's choice, and an error, the last of which tied the game at 1-1. Garrett Baumann found a new gear, however, and retired the next 3 batters on 2 Ks and a groundout to prevent further scoring.

Having held to a shred of momentum thanks to Baumann playing stopper, the GreenJackets would score 3 more runs over the next two innings to retake the lead. A Luis Sanchez sac fly, Jose Marcano groundout, and wild pitch from reliever Luis Talavera gave Augusta a 4-1 lead, with all 4 runs being charged to hard-throwing starter Ovis Portes.

The tide would turn once again in the bottom of the 5th, with a two out, two RBI single from Alcantara bringing in Salem within a run before Baumann got Andy Lugo to pop out and end both the 5th and Baumann's start. Wynston Sawyer handed the reigns to lefty Adam Shoemaker, and the right-hand dominant lineup took advantage quickly. After a leadoff walk was erased by a double play, another walk brought Nazzan Zanetello to the plate. Zanetello had been struggling this week, but saw a fastball down the middle and crushed it over the wall in left field to give Salem a 5-4 lead.

Never a team to be counted out late, the GreenJackets immediately fought back to tie the game in the top of the 7th. Will Verdung began the frame with a single to right, advancing to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. With two outs and the tying run at third, Noah Williams stepped up and knocked a Baltimore Chop off the plate and beyond the reach of 6'7 pitcher Trennor O'Donnell to tie the game. After each side traded zeroes, the score remained tied entering the bottom of the 8th.

The bottom of the order continues to serve as the catalyst for Salem's offensive output, and that rang true in the 8th as Daniel McElveny poked a single through the right side and Albert Feliz was hit by a pitch to put two aboard with one out. After Shoemaker punched out Stanley Tucker, he sat at the precipice of escaping the inning with a tie game. Unfortunately for him, Shoemaker's command wavered, and he walked Zanetello to load the bases. This set up a showdown with Antonio Anderson, who had the walk-off single on Tuesday. Anderson battled to run the count full, thanks in large part to a controversial ball 3 call on a slider that very well could have ended the inning. Anderson took the 8th pitch of the at bat in the dirt for ball 4, and gave Salem its final lead of the night.

After O'Donnell retired all three batters in the 9th via the strikeout, Salem officially placed their 3rd straight win against Augusta in the books. O'Donnell took the victory with 4 innings of 1-run work out of the pen, while Shoemaker was handed his 3rd loss of the season, allowing 3 runs in 3 innings with 4 walks and 6 strikeouts. Tomorrow brings forth the series finale, where Cade Kuehler toes the rubber against Matt Duffy of the Red Sox. Following the game, the GreenJackets will take the long bus ride home to Augusta, where they will prepare to host the Charleston RiverDogs for the 2nd time this year. The Sox will remain at home next week, playing host to the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning Tuesday, June 25th for a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs, who they host for the second time this season. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include Pickleball Night, Faith & Family Night, and Pirates of the Savannah River Night. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.