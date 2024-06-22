FredNats Secure Series Victory Over Down East

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - A balanced offensive approach, and a strong start from Marc Davis, helped the FredNats secure the series victory over Down East, winning 6-2. The Freddies improved to 2-0 (37-31) with the 'W' and the Wood Ducks dropped to 0-2 (37-31).

Nate Ochoa kicked off the bottom of the third inning with a single, then Elijah Green's fielder's choice ground ball was mishandled, to put him and first and Ochoa at third base. Sammy Infante capitalized on the E4 with an RBI single back up the middle, then Pimentel flipped an 0-1 pitch the other way into left field to make it 2-0 Nats.

Two runs was all the cushion Marc Davis needed, as he shutout Down East over five innings, with a career-best nine strikeouts.

The Nats struck again in the home fifth, all with two outs. Pimentel ripped a double down the left field line, then came in to score on the Roismar Quintana single. Marcus Brown kept the line moving with a double off the wall in right to make it 4-0, and prompt a pitching change for Down East. New arm Ivan Oviedo did not fare much better, as Jose Colmenares picked up the fourth consecutive FredNat hit to extend the lead to 5-0.

FXBG added another run in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk, as Bryan Sanchez and Dannel Diaz guided the Nats to the ninth inning with a 6-0 advantage. Samuel Vasquez gave up a two-run homer in the frame, but it was too little too late for Down East, as they fell 6-2. Marc Davis (1-2) picked up his first win, and Alejandro Rosario (2-3) took the loss.

In the series finale, Seth Shuman (0-2, 2.25) makes his second start of the week, with Wilian Bormie (3-2, 3.79) taking the ball for Down East.

