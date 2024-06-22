Mudcats Shut Out Fireflies

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Josh Knoth worked 5.2 scoreless innings as the Carolina Mudcats used three total pitchers to combine on a two-hit shutout en route to a 6-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night.

Carolina (2-0 second half, 43-24 overall) got a great start from Knoth (W, 3-3) who fanned seven over his time on the bump and the bullpen took it from there, not allowing a hit over the final 3.1 innings.

The Mudcats used a balanced scoring attack banging out 12 hits and scoring in the third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings for their six runs.

Columbia (0-2 second half, 35-32 overall) went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded just four on base.

The two teams conclude their series on Sunday in Columbia with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 to begin a six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.