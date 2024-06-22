Mudcats Shut Out Fireflies
June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Josh Knoth worked 5.2 scoreless innings as the Carolina Mudcats used three total pitchers to combine on a two-hit shutout en route to a 6-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night.
Carolina (2-0 second half, 43-24 overall) got a great start from Knoth (W, 3-3) who fanned seven over his time on the bump and the bullpen took it from there, not allowing a hit over the final 3.1 innings.
The Mudcats used a balanced scoring attack banging out 12 hits and scoring in the third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings for their six runs.
Columbia (0-2 second half, 35-32 overall) went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded just four on base.
The two teams conclude their series on Sunday in Columbia with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 to begin a six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats.
