Bluey Delivers a Sellout Crowd at Segra Park

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies catcher Blake Mitchell

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies were shut out by the Carolina Mudcats, 6-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 8,134 fans Saturday night.

The Mudcats struck first on the scoreboard. Fillipo Di Turi singled in the third inning, then scored on a double off the wall from Yophery Rodriguez. Di Turi had three hits and an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Brewers affiliate.

Carolina added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Reece Walling led off the fourth with a double. Blayberg Diaz also reached base via a fielder's choice. Miguel Briceno and Di Turi delivered back-to-back RBI hits to score Walling and Diaz, respectively. In the fifth inning, Daniel Guilarte reached base with a walk with one out. David Garcia drove the runner home with a single a few batters later.

The Mudcats added more insurance in the eighth inning. Cooper Pratt singled and drove in a run, extending his on-base streak to 29-consecutive games. Pratt helped another run score a few pitches later when he stole second base. An error on the catch at second allowed Pratt to take an extra base and allowed Miguel Briceno to cross home.

Josh Knoth was superfluous in a starting effort for Carolina. The righty allowed just two hits, set a career high in innings pitched (5.2) and struck out seven to match his best mark as a professional.

Blake Mitchell stood out offensively for Columbia. Mitchell reached base three out of four times he came to bat, doing so via the walk twice and once on a hit-by-pitch.

Columbia concludes its series with the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Segra Park. The Fireflies will also be celebrating the history of the Negro Leagues Sunday evening. There will be pre-game player autographs and post-game kids run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge, but we'll also pay homage to those who played in the Negro Leagues and made their mark on the game here in the south. We'll also continue our Summer Happy Hour specials where fans can purchase $5 domestic drafts from gates open until first pitch.

