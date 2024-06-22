Zeglin Dominates, Pelicans Beat Cannon Ballers 6-3

June 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Off clutch hitting and a strong pitching performance by Nico Zeglin, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans grabbed their first second-half win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-3 on Saturday night. The win moved the Birds' record to 30-38 and 1-1 in the second half, while the Cannon Ballers slipped to 42-26 and 1-1 in the second half.

With four shutout frames, Zeglin (3-0) grabbed the win after striking out seven and allowing just four hits and a walk. Shane Marshall took the save with two strikeouts in the final frame. Starter Juan Bello sacrificed three earned runs in his four innings.

Cristian Hernandez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Andy Garriola (1-4, HR RBI) provided the insurance with a solo shot in the seventh. Alfonsin Rosario (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI) gave the Pelicans the lead on a two-run triple in the sixth.

Kannapolis starter Seth Keener (3-3) allowed five earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts. Tyler Davis gave up the home run to Garriola for his only earned run through the final three innings.

Wilber Sanchez (1-4, HR, RBI) provided the pop with a solo homer in the third. Caden Connor (1-3, 2 RBI) brought home two runs including an RBI single in the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

