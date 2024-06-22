Shorebirds Overcome Five-Run Deficit to Top Woodpeckers

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-42, 2-0) completed their largest, comeback win of the season on Saturday as they defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-39, 0-2), 12-7.

The Woodpeckers got off to a hot start by scoring twice on four hits in the first inning as a RBI double by Jancel Villaroel and a sacrifice fly by Juan Santander gave Fayetteville an early 2-0 advantage.

Delmarva rallied to tie the game in the second with a run-scoring single by Maikol Hernadez to plate Luis Valdez. Thomas Sosa scored Hernandez one batter later with an RBI triple, evening the game at two.

Fayetteville grabbed the lead right back in the third with a single by Jancel Villaroel with Cesar Hernandez scoring. Two more runs were touched home on a two-run shot by Kenni Gomez, which made it 5-2 Woodpeckers.

The deficit grew to 7-2 in the third on a two-run single by Yamal Encarnacion with the bases loaded.

The Shorebirds began their comeback effort in the fourth as Luis Valdez walked with one out, he stole second and third base and would later score on a groundout by Cole Urman, pulling Delmarva within four at 7-3.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds slugged their way to a tie-game as Aron Estrada and Aneudis Mordán each hit a two-run homer, evening the game at seven.

Delmarva put themselves on top for the first time in the seventh as a throwing error off the bat of Jake Cunningham scored Aron Estrada, putting the Shorebird ahead 8-7. Stiven Acevedo scored a second run in the frame on a sacrifice fly. Jake Cunningham touched home moments later on a wild pitch to give Delmarva a 10-7 edge after seven innings.

In the ninth, Stiven Acevedo and Maikol Hernandez contributed RBI singles to give the Shorebirds ten unanswered runs, and their largest lead at 12-7.

The bullpen for Delmarva finished strong as Jiorgeny Casimiri, Jared Beck, and Eddy Alberto combined for 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine, completing a 12-7 victory.

Jiorgeny Casimiri (3-1) earned the win in relief with Abel Mercedes (1-1) taking the loss for the Woodpeckers.

Delmarva goes a fourth-straight win and a series victory on Sunday in the finale with Daniel Lloyd making his fourth minor league rehab start for the Shorebirds, opposed by Alain Peña for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

