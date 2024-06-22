Hard Charge from Pelicans' Bats Too Much for Kannapolis Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The top third of the order for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers produced six hits on the night and two pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, but the Ballers could not withstand a push in the sixth and seventh from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Kannapolis fell 6-3, in the sixth game of seven this week on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the Pelicans defeating the Ballers, Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach now are knotted at 1-1 in the second half of the season. The Cannon Ballers still sit at 42-26, still just a half game behind the Carolina Mudcats for the best record in the Carolina League.

RHP Seth Keener mowed through five innings but struggled in his sixth frame, allowing a total of five runs on six hits, walking just one and striking out six. RHP Tyler Davis followed up out of the bullpen, allowing one run on three hits in three innings of work in just his third appearance of the season in a Kannapolis uniform.

Kannapolis struck first for offense in the bottom of the first inning, going ahead, 1-0, on a Caden Connor RBI single, scoring Rikuu Nishida to hand the Ballers the lead.

Wilber Sanchez notched his second home run of the week in the bottom of the third, scorching a fly ball to left to double Kannapolis' lead to, 2-0. Later in the frame, Connor tallied his second RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Nishida for the second time to extend the Ballers lead to, 3-0, after three innings.

The Pelicans notched six unanswered runs in after Kannapolis jumped ahead, starting their scoring in the top of the fourth on a Cristian Hernandez two-run home run to center field, pulling the Pelicans to within one at 3-2, Ballers after four.

Myrtle Beach jumped ahead in the top of the sixth inning, tying the game, 3-3, on a run scored from a Keener wild pitch. Not long after, Alfonsin Rosario smashed an RBI triple to score two more, putting the Pelicans ahead, 5-3, after six.

Andy Garriola added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, hitting his league-leading 13th home run of the season to make it, 6-3, Myrtle Beach. The lead proved to be too much for Kannapolis to make a comeback from.

LHP Lucas Gordon gets the start in the series finale on Sunday afternoon between the Cannon Ballers and Pelicans. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with the team celebrating Dino Day at Atrium Health Ballpark.

