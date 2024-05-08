Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.8 vs Salem

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Hunter Patteson (1-2, 4.12 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Luis Cohen (1-3, 4.19 ERA).

Tonight is MLB's Hope At-Bat on a Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer. We're continuing the fundraising for Breast Cancer Research. For each strikeout, tonight at Segra Park, we're donating $10 to the American Cancer Society to help strike out breast cancer! We'll also have a wall of hope, featuring local cancer survivors at the ballpark. Finally, you can bring your dog to the game too, thanks to Trash the Poop for our second dog day of the 2024 season. Buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

ISBELL GETS FIREFLIES THIRD FOUR PUNCHOUT INNING TUESDAY: The Fireflies were locked in a pitcher's duel, but the bats couldn't come through as Columbia lost 2-1 to the Salem Red Sox Tuesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies bullpen was the highlight to the pitcher's duel Tuesday at Segra Park. Chase Isbell was the first reliever out of the pen and he authored some history for the Fireflies. He punched out the first three hitters he faced in the seventh inning. Albert Feliz sat down swinging and Miguel Blais went down waving, but Antonio Anderson was able to scurry to first on a wild pitch, which allowed the opportunity for something special. Isbell later struck out Nelly Taylor to become the third Fireflies pitcher to punch out four in a single inning. He joined Marlin Willis, who struck out four August 18, 2022 and John McMillon who accomplished the feat April 26, 2023 in the ninth inning vs Augusta. Isbell closed out the night with two scoreless frames and five punchouts before Doug Kirkland and Connor Fenlong both worked a scoreless inning before the end of the game.

TWO ISN'T TOO FUN: The Fireflies have had some trouble supporting their pitching staff this season. The club is 1-3 when their opponent scores two runs during the 2024 season. Last season, the team was 13-3 when their opponent scored two runs.

IT'S ALL ROSES HERE: Jarold Rosado has been great out of the bullpen this season. He has a 2.25 ERA after allowing a 10.38 ERA in 2023. His success continued in two appearances (3 IP, 5 K) last week. On the season, the young pitcher has worked 12 innings in eight games. He has allowed three earned runs and punched out 15. The real secret to his success this year is that his walk rate is down from 16.7% in 2023 to only 6% in 2024.

SPOILING QUALITY PRODUCTS: Wednesday, Felix Arronde worked six, one-run innings for his first quality start of the season. He held the Mudcats hitless through five innings, but it didn't end up being enough. The bats couldn't add some run support and the Fireflies lost 2-1 in 12 innings. So far this season, the Fireflies pitching staff has spun two quality starts. The other belongs to Ethan Bosacker. The Fireflies record is 0-2 in those two games.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

SKID: After an electric start to the 2024 campaign, Columbia has grinded to a halt the last nine games, finding themselves 1.5 games behind the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for first in the South Division. The Fireflies have dropped seven of their last nine games after an 11-5 start to the campaign.

MULTI-HIT VAZQUEZ: Last night, Daniel Vazquez amassed his seventh multi-hit game of the 2024 season. That's tied with Erick Torres for the most among Fireflies batters.

