Offensive Outburst Leads Delmarva to Second Straight Win in Kannapolis

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-20) broke out the bats in a major way on Wednesday afternoon as they pummeled the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (13-15) by a score of 9-2.

The Shorebirds wasted no time getting on the board as Angel Tejada put Delmarva in front with an RBI single to plate Aron Estrada from second, giving the 'Birds a 1-0 lead after an inning.

In the second, the run-scoring continued as Aneudis Mordan launched a solo home run to left field, his third of the year upping the lead to 2-0. Later in the frame, Jake Cunningham scored on an infield single by Cole Urman. Aron Estrada pushed one more run across on a fielder's choice to plate Urman, extending the advantage to 4-0.

An inning later, Anderson De Los Santos ambushed the first pitch from Kannapolis starter Jake Pepers, sending his second homer of the year over the wall in left to give Delmarva a 5-0 edge.

Starting pitcher, Luis De León, was on his game again on Wednesday afternoon as the lefty twirled four shutout innings, striking out six with one hit allowed.

The Cannon Ballers began a comeback effort as they scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Wilber Sanchez and a first-and-third steal where Rikuu Nishida snuck home on a throwdown to the bases to shrink Delmarva's lead to 5-2.

It remained 5-2 into the ninth inning thanks to another strong showing from the bullpen as Brayner Sanchez, Jiorgeny Casimiri, and Alejandro Mendez combined to shut out the Cannon Ballers for the final three innings.

Delmarva put the game away for good in the top of the ninth as Angel Tejada and Anderson De Los Santos hit back-to-back homers. Tejada drove home two runs to give him 3 RBIs for the day, De Los Santos' was his second of the day to make it a four-hit performance, the first multi-homer game of his career while matching his personal best for hits. Cole Urman capped off the inning with an RBI double off the wall in center, putting an exclamation point on a 9-2 victory for Delmarva.

Jiorgeny Casimiri (1-1) was awarded the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief with Alejandro Mendez (1) notching his first save. Jake Peppers (1-2) was saddled with the loss for the Cannon Ballers.

Delmarva's offense showcased its best performance of the year by recording a season-high for runs (9), hits (15), and home runs (4).

Delmarva will look for a third win in a row in Kannapolis on Thursday night as Michael Forret gets the ball versus Aldrin Batista for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

