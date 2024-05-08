Bats Held in Check in 4-2 Loss to Myrtle Beach

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets received a superb effort from their bullpen Wednesday night, but were unable to ever take the lead in a 4-2 loss against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Starter Cade Kuehler posted the shortest outing of any starting pitcher this season for Augusta, lasting just 2/3 of an inning before being lifted due to a lengthy pitch count. Kuehler allowed two runs on two walks and two hits, throwing 32 pitches in the first inning before being replaced by Adel Dilone.

The GreenJacket offense got a run back immediately against erratic starter Mason McGwire, after a walk, stolen base, and single from Jacob Godman put a run on the board in the 2nd. However, Godman was thrown out trying to advance on the same play, preventing any sort of lengthy inning. Augusta's offense left nine runners on base during the game, but also hit into two inning-ending double plays and had a caught stealing to hurt their own cause.

Both bullpens were solid all night, with Dilone working 2.1 scoreless before being replaced by Beau Philip. The GreenJackets were able to tie the game in the 6th against Erian Rodriguez via an RBI single from Kade Kern, but once again a double play negated further chances, with Diego Benitez rolling over on a fastball down the middle to begin a 5-4-3 twin killing.

Myrtle Beach would regain the lead the very next frame, with Miguel Pabon leading off with a double to right field. Pabon advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Wally Soto, and scored on a ground ball off the bat of Alexis Hernandez that ended up being an E6 on Benitez. The run was charged as earned to Philip, who picked up his third loss of the season.

The GreenJackets would threaten late, loading the bases against Rodriguez and his successor Nico Zeglin. But Zeglin induced a hard ground ball right at the second baseman from Drew Compton to keep the Pelicans in front. Zeglin allowed just one hit and drew his 2nd professional save for his scoreless work. Myrtle Beach would add an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th off of Will Silva, thanks to two walks, a catcher's interference, and a botched fielder's choice.

Augusta falls to 13-15 and will not climb back to .500 on the season. Myrtle Beach moves to 11-17 as they continue their attempt to crawl out of the basement of the South Division. Game 3 of the six-game series is tomorrow in a battle of southpaws, as lefties Mitch Farris and Marino Santy toe the rubber for their respective ballclubs at 7:05.

The GreenJackets will be back home at SRP Park Tuesday, May 14th, beginning a season-long 12 game homestand against the Salem Red Sox and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The first six games feature giveaways, alternate jerseys, and specials galore. More info about all the exciting occurrences can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

