Figueroa Blast Leads Fireflies to 2-1 Victory

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Derlin Figueroa at bat

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied to win their own low-scoring game behind a Derlin Figueroa blast, as they beat the Salem Red Sox 2-1 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies bats came to life in the fourth inning. After Salem starter Luis Cohen retired the first nine Fireflies in order, Erick Torres led the fourth off with a single. He swiped second on a wild pitch before Blake Mitchell served a single to right. Torres tried to score on the play, but was gunned down at the plate by Andy Lugo to maintain Salem's one-run lead. Later in the inning, Derlin Figueroa golfed his third homer of the season beyond the right field fence to score Mitchell and flip the score, giving Columbia a 2-1 lead.

Hunter Patteson exited the game after five solid innings in his start. He struck out half a dozen hitters, just one shy of his season best as he limited Salem to one run in his start. Next, Jarold Rosado was the first arm out of the bullpen. The righty spun a pair of scoreless frames with four punchouts to keep the Fireflies in front 2-1 heading into the eighth inning.

Columbia's final pitcher was Luis Polanco (S, 2). Polanco punched out three Salem Red Sox hitters in two scoreless frames to become the first Fireflies pitcher to get to a pair of saves this year.

The Red Sox broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning. Nelly Taylor Jr. led the frame off with a bloop single to right field. He stole second and advanced to third on a balk from Fireflies starter Hunter Patteson. Next, he slid in safely at home on a bang-bang play following a sacrifice fly from left fielder Natanael Yuten to push Salem in front 1-0.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Ethan Bosacker (2-1, 1.09 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Jedixon Paez (1-1, 2.37 ERA).

Tomorrow is Human Cannon Ball Night presented by WIS 10 at Segra Park! Come to Segra Park to meet the whole WIS News Team, and stick around after the game as we launch a man out of a cannon on the field! You don't want to miss this. Buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

