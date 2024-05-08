Augusta Pimento Cheese Back Again for 2024

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their partnership with Chicken Salad Chick to bring the Augusta Pimento Cheese back to SRP Park on Saturday, June 8th, 2024.

The Augusta Pimento Cheese will take the field for their 5th season, having first debuted on August 2nd 2019. The identity will continue to highlight the signature culinary staple in the CSRA each spring: the pimento cheese sandwich. In their previous four seasons, the Pimento Cheese have gone 4 of 6 against teams around the Carolina League, looking for another win in 2024.

"The Augusta GreenJackets have been an amazing partner with our Chicken Salad Chick team over the last few years, as they share the same passion for serving the Augusta community that we do," Chicken Salad Chick Company Marketing Manager John David Jacobs. "Of course, one of the best ways to serve the Augusta community is with pimento cheese! We've been excited to have our Chicken Salad Chick pimento cheese in SRP Park this season, but partnering together for Pimento Cheese night has been an absolute grand slam! We cannot wait to come out and watch the Augusta Pimento Cheese win on June 8th!"

This season, the jersey showcases appreciation to some of the hardest working folks on the course: The Caddy. It will be styled as a white jumpsuit, the Pimento Cheese sandwich logo will adorn the left chest, the number on the right, and the name "Pimento Cheese" across the back. Fans can purchase replica Pimento Cheese jerseys in the Hive Pro Shop and customize with their name and number across the back. Jerseys will also be auctioned off-the-back following the game on June 8th with net proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta. In the four years of playing, the Augusta Pimento Cheese jersey auctions have raised of $12,000 for local CSRA non-profits. Lastly, as part of the 2024 celebration fans can feast on a specialty menu of pimento cheese delights throughout the ballpark using pimento cheese prepared by the presenting partner of the night, Chicken Salad Chick.

"We are excited about our partnership with Chicken Salad Chick to not only host this evening but also serve their delicious Pimento Cheese in our concessions stands this season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "As we get set to celebrate the last season of the Augusta Pimento Cheese we invite fans to join us in going Cheezy!"

Game Lineup:

Saturday, June 8th, 2024

vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

Gates Open at 4:30pm / First Pitch: 6:05pm

White Claw Pregame Concert featuring Greg Fortune

Anthony & London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday with a GJ Player Autograph Session (4:45-5:00pm)

Player off the Jersey Auction benefiting The Ronald McDonald House of Augusta

Post-Game Fireworks are presented by Chicken Salad Chick, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks

Groups of 20+ are invited to visit here for hospitality options: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-groups

For all things August Pimento cheese including getting your tickets to join us on June 8th we invite you to visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-pimento-cheese

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.