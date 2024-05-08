5th Annual Seniors Last Swing Returns to Pelicans Ballpark

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today the return of Seniors Last Swing to Pelicans Ballpark. The series, which features 53 local high school student-athletes, is presented WMBF News. The softball and baseball players will be showcased on Wednesday, May 22. The softball game will start at 5:05 PM and the baseball game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the softball game.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Plus, each Seniors Last Swing ticket purchased this year will include a special ticket offer* to save on an upcoming Pelicans home game.

The 2024 graduates will be honored during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional Senior Night ceremonies. In addition to the pre-game ceremony the night will feature a full-scale game production by the Pelicans staff including live production, player's headshots on the video board, and more.

"Seniors Last Swing is always a fun event that brings the entire Grand Strand community together," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "To provide a memorable final moment in their high school careers is something we look forward to each year."

Tickets are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office at the ballpark. Prices listed are prior to taxes and fees. Seating for the games are general admission. One ticket is good for both games, and gates for the event open at 4PM.

*The ticket offer will be delivered via email to ticket holders following the May 22nd event.

