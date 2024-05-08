Battle of Long Balls Favors Fredericksburg in Wednesday Defeat

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Santiago Suarez on the mound

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Fredericksburg Nationals engaged in a battle of the home run ball on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Nationals hit one more round-tripper and, as a result, took home a 4-2 victory in front of 2,815 fans.

The only runs that Fredericksburg (20-9) needed came in the very first inning against Santiago Suarez. Marcus Brown led off the game with a groundball single to center and Jeremy De La Rosa followed with a ground-rule double in the ensuing at-bat. Suarez rebounded to strike out the next two hitters, giving himself an opportunity to avoid damage. However, Roismer Quintana fouled off several pitches before blasting a three-run home run over the scoreboard in left field. Caleb Farmer made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot in the very next plate appearance. The home runs were the first of the year for both hitters.

Suarez turned in a solid outing after the difficult start, retiring the next 12 hitters consecutively after the pair of long balls. He ended up tossing 6.0 innings with four runs allowed on six hits. The right-hander whiffed seven.

The RiverDogs (11-16) could never find enough traction offensively to get back to even. Raudelis Martinez provided the team's only offense when he sliced a two-run home run around the foul pole in left field in the bottom of the fourth. The Dogs loaded the bases with two outs in the final frame, but Merrick Baldo struck out Cristopher Barete on three pitches to close the game.

Owen Stevenson retired the side in order in the seventh inning and Chandler Murphy closed the game with 2.0 perfect innings for the RiverDogs.

Fredericksburg received two of their six hits from Brown in the leadoff spot. The RiverDogs only batter with multiple hits was Tre' Morgan, who closed the night 2-4.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs celebrated the extraordinary career of retiring Trident Technical College President, Dr. Mary Thornley, in the best way possible. They preserved her likeness in bobblehead form! She was on the field pre-game as a video showcased the highlights of her tenure at Trident Tech. Marshall Connor, Assistant Vice President of Continuing Education and Dorchester Campus Dean, tossed the ceremonial first pitch.

The RiverDogs will aim for their first win of the week on Thursday night with RHP T.J. Nichols (1-2, 3.93) on the mound. RHP Jose Atencio (2-1, 3.18) will work first for the Nationals. The RiverDogs will play as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts on Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanut Company. Also, $1 beers will be available throughout the park on Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

