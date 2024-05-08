Lynchburg Pulls away from Ducks

May 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks had their second Education Day of the season hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats. Lynchburg started the game hot by scoring a quick two runs via a double and two singles. The Wood Ducks were not as lucky and went three up, three down to end the first inning. The Hillcats and Wood Ducks both had uneventful 2nd and 3rd innings with strikeouts and groundouts.

In the 4th inning Lynchburg and Down East both left runners stranded. The Hillcats were able to get 3 singles in the top of the 5th inning but were unable to score off the hits. The Wood Ducks continued to struggle with the bats and ended the 5th inning with 2 strikeouts and a flyout. The Hillcats left one runner stranded in the 6th. The Wood Ducks were finally able to get a run on the board thanks to a solo homerun by Figuereo. Wood Ducks were down 2-1 after 6.

Lynchburg answered back with their own single homerun shot in the top of the 7th by Gonzalez. The Wood Ducks stranded a base runner and the Hillcats went up 3-1 after 7 innings. The Wood Ducks tried to fight back in the 8th with another solo home run, this time by Moreno. Going into the 9th inning the Wood Ducks were down 3-2. Lynchburg was able to add on two more runs in the top of the 9th due to a string of singles and doubles. The Wood Ducks were not able to get a rally going in the bottom of the 9th. Lynchburg won 5-2.

Gomez earned the win after pitching 6 innings with 2 hits and 6 strikeouts for the Hillcats. Mendoza was given the loss for the Wood Ducks (4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 K). Lynchburg's bats were hot with 17 hits, while the Woodies struggled only recording 3 hits.

The Wood Ducks host the Lynchburg Hillcats for game 3 tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Thirsty Thursday and Carl Long Day. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.