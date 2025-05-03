Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Anthony Fontana scored a second-half equalizer to earn Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field after Curacao international Jearl Margaritha had put Rising ahead in the 11th minute.
