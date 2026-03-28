Clever Short Ball on the Free Kick, Lacasse Keeps It Going, and Milazzo Cleans It up on the Far Post

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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