Chung Leads Offensive Effort in 13-10 Win Over Great Falls

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- After securing a win in the late innings Tuesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would hold the lead in the early going in Game 2 on the road opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. After a rally in the 2nd inning, Missoula would hold the lead through the middle innings. Great Falls would land a body blow in the 6th however, taking the lead with a rally of their own. Thanks to contributions from their leadoff hitter, this push to the lead would prove to be short lived.

Patrick Chung would lead the PaddleHeads charge throughout reaching base 6 times in the contest. Chung would also contribute with the long ball launching his 2nd home run of the night in the 8th inning. The PaddleHeads attack would score 9 runs collectively over their final 3 innings offensively to get themselves in front by a sizable margin. The Voyagers would tally 3 runs in the 9th to make things a bit closer down the stretch but would not climb out of the big hole as Missoula came away with a 13-10 win.

