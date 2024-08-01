Glacier Cruises Through Game 2

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs fell by a final score of 11-3 Wednesday night.

Ethan McRae lasted four and a third innings giving up six runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Billings took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Kyle Booker tripled in a full count to lead off the inning, and came home on a ground ball by Brendan Ryan.

Glacier took a 2-1 lead in the next frame with a leadoff single by TJ Clarkson, a one-out walk by Antonio Barranca and Ethan McRae hit JD McLaughlin with a pitch. Two would score on a River Orsak RBI single to make it 2-1.

Glacier added another after a lead-off double by Chad Castillo, with an Andy Atwood two-out RBI single to go up 3-1.

Jacob Kline hit his fifth home run since July 26 to tie it, a two-run opposite field blast to make it a 3-3 game.

From there, Glacier took off. They scored four in the fifth with a RBI single by Clarkson and an Atwood three-run home run to give Glacier a 7-3 lead.

They scored another on a sacrifice fly by Clarkson in the sixth to extend the advantage to 8-3.

Two more scored on a pair of RBI singles, one by Orsak with one out and one by Castillo with two outs.

Orsak came home to score on an RBI single in the top of the ninth by Castillo to make it 11-3.

Casey Harford collected his second hit of the night in the bottom of the ninth with a double over the right-center field fence, and Ryan hit him home to make it 11-4.

The Mustangs will have Grant Taylor on the mound for game three. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNBillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

