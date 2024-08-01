Chukars Selected to PBL First Half All-Star Team

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls - At the end of the first half, coaches and media from around the Pioneer League casted their ballots for the 2024 first half all-star team from a long list of candidates. When votes were tallied four of our own Chukars, Steven Ordorica, Owen Sharts, Brett Barrera and Tyler Wyatt were given the eternal title of "All-Star".

Steven Ordorica RP- In his rookie season of professional baseball the submarine pitching style of Steven Ordorica has shined for Idaho Falls. The Hope International University product can boast a 4.97 ERA in 20 appearances out of the bullpen with 18 Strikeouts in 25 innings of work on the bump.

Owen Sharts SP- The ace of Idaho Falls Owen Sharts has been the one constant in the Chukars pitching rotation this year, since opening night Shartzy has been the guy that skipper Troy Percival can always count on a strong effort and boat load of strikeouts from. Sharts' 80+ strikeouts this year has seen him consistently live in the first or second spot on the league leaderboard in K's. Sharts is also the dictionary definition of a professional that shows up ready to work no matter the situation and was a no doubt pick by voters from around the PBL to make the all-star team.

Tyler Wyatt SS- The Chukars franchise player and do-it-all utility man Tyler Wyatt brings an invaluable veteran presence on and off the field for Idaho Falls. Having played every outfield and all but one infield position this season Wyatt's name is written in sharpie on the lineup card daily for Troy Percival. The fourth year Chukar has a .357 AVG this season with a 1.061 OPS while smashing 12 homers and compiling 60 RBI in 59 games played this season. Wyatt is 20 games shy of 200 appearances at the Chukar and his all-star nomination only strengthens his hero status in Idaho Falls.

Brett Barrera 3B- Big-Swing Brett has been the standalone power hitting king in Idaho Falls this year. The former Stanford Cardinal has smashed baseballs in every park in the Pioneer League on the way to a .394 AVG with 17 home runs, 65 RBI and a 1.151 OPS which are all team best totals. Brett has consistently sat in the top five in the Pioneer League in both batting average and home runs this season and now playing at both third and first base for Manager Troy Percival, Barrera is hoping to help lead the Chukars into the postseason.

