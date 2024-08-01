Two Mustangs Make All-Star Team

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs congratulate two players, as the Pioneer Baseball League announced its All-Star teams Thursday morning.

Brendan Ryan earned First-Team honors as a utility player. While Ryan has spent most of the season in the outfield, he also had solid starts at third base earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Brendan Medoro received Second-Team honors as a relief pitcher.

As of the announcement, Ryan is hitting .345/.469/.570 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 42 RBIs. He also leads the league in stolen bases with 38, which is just 10 away from tying Billy Hamilton's 2010 record for most stolen bases by a Mustang in franchise history.

Medoro is 3-1 on the season with a 5.50 ERA. As a reliever, Medoro has pitched more innings than any active Mustang this season. Over 54 innings, Medoro has 30 strikeouts.

Pioneer Baseball League All-Star teams are determined by votes from General Managers, Field Managers and Broadcasters throughout the league.

The league will announce the 2024 awards shortly after the end of the season.

The Mustangs congratulate both Ryan and Medoro on their accomplishment.

The Mustangs continue a six-game homestand against the Glacier Range Riders Thursday evening, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The series concludes Sunday with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The Mustangs will be on the road against the Boise Hawks August 6-11, and return home for a 12-game homestand from August 13-25.

