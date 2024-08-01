Vibes Grab Early Lead and Never Look Back

The Rocky Mountain Vibes jumped out in front early to defeat the Yolo High Wheelers 6-5 on Wednesday night in a closely contested game.

Unlike Tuesday night, the starters Rocky Mountain's Kelsey Ward and Yolo's Noah Lewis pitched well, each allowing only five hits and four runs.

The Vibes scored first in the bottom of the first when Josh Day singled to shallow right field, allowing Ernie Yake to advance to third following his double. However, an errant throw by High Wheelers' Kirkland Banks into the infield allowed Yake to score and Day to move up to second.

Rocky Mountain added two more runs in the following inning, thanks to RBI singles by Carter Mize and Dane Tofteland. Yolo answered with an RBI base hit of its own in the third inning, with Angel Mendoza knocking in Banks after his lead-off double.

Yolo High Wheelers mounted a significant comeback with a 3-run 5th inning, briefly tying the ballgame. All of the action occurred with two outs in the inning, after Ward had been in command for the majority of the game.

However, the Vibes came back with two runs in the seventh inning, which proved decisive. Day doubled into left field, bringing in Yake for the second time in the game. Mason Minzey, a former High Wheeler, drove in the game-winning score against his old squad.

Rocky Mountain's relievers Wyatt Tucker, Jaxon O'Neal (W, 4-3), and Trey Morrill (Sv, 2) kept things under control out of the bullpen, allowing only four base runners and one run in four innings.

Both teams had great pitching performances, but the Vibes' ability to keep their advantage and score crucial runs in key innings sealed the victory.

