Atwood Leads Charge in Another Win over Billings

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, Mont. - Andy Atwood led the Glacier Range Riders to an 11-4 victory over the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday at Dehler Park. Atwood drove in four runs with three hits, including a three-run home run to left field in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the third.

The Mustangs took an early lead in the first inning when Brendan Ryan grounded out, scoring a run. However, the Range Riders quickly responded in the top of the second with a single by River Orsak, giving them a 2-1 lead. Those were the first professional RBIs for Orsak.

Atwood's single in the third inning extended the Range Riders' lead to 3-1. The Mustangs tied the game at three in the bottom of the third, thanks to a home run by Jacob Kline after a nine-pitch at-bat, in which starter Cooper Benson seemingly found the punchout pitch to end the inning, but the home plate umpire called it high.

The Range Riders broke the tie in the fifth inning. TJ Clarkson singled to score a run, and Atwood's home run later in the inning extended the lead to 7-3.

Rayne Supple earned the win for the Range Riders, allowing no hits or runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking none. Ethan McRae took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up six runs on seven hits over four and one-third innings, striking out three and walking three. Cooper Benson started for the Range Riders, surrendering six hits and three runs over four and one-third innings, with three strikeouts and three walks. Ricky Tibbett collected the save, his first pro save.

The Range Riders amassed 18 hits in the game, with Chad Castillo leading the team by going 5-for-6 at the plate. JD McLaughlin, Gabe Howell, Orsak, and Clarkson also had multiple hits. The team turned one double play during the game.

For the Mustangs, Casey Harford stood out with two hits in four at-bats. Ryan and Kline each drove in two runs. The Mustangs were solid defensively, committing no errors and turning two double plays, with Gary Lora making seven plays.

The Glacier Range Riders will face the Billings Mustangs again on Thursday. First pitch set for 6:35 PM at Dehler Park.

