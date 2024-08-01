Three Vibes Earn PBL All-Star Status

August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







The Pioneer league All-Stars for the 2024 season have been announced, and the Vibes have three earning the honor. Josh Day was named to the first team at second base, while Steven Rivas and Kyle Pijaszek were both named to the second team at designated hitter and pitcher respectively. Rocky Mountain also has a fourth member of the squad who garnered All-Star status. Left fielder Trevor Halsema was awarded with a second team spot for his performances with the Oakland Ballers before being traded to the Vibes earlier this week.

Josh Day has been as consistent as it gets for Rocky Mountain. At the time of being named a first team all star, Day is batting .369 with multiple double digit hit streaks this season. The Infielder joined his brother Christian on the Vibes after a stint in the Diamondbacks organization. Since then he's been nothing but special, leading the team in average while only missing two games.

Steven Rivas has been lightning in a bottle for Rocky Mountain. Although his numbers are MVP worthy, Rivas was named to the second team as a designated hitter. As of August first, the right fielder is second in the Pioneer League in home runs with 23 and second in RBIs with 85. His 23 home runs are a single-season record for the Vibes, one that he set in only 57 games. That included a 511-foot bomb in Rocky Mountain's first home stand, the longest blast in the history of UCHealth Park.

Kyle Pijaszek flew under the radar as a Vibes, but his performances were undeniable. After a shaky start to his rookie campaign, the right hander reigned it in. Pijaszek went on to throw eight straight scoreless relief appearances, at one point dropping his ERA below three. The rookie was dealt to the Oakland Ballers in late July where he has continued to perform well.

Pioneer League Stories from August 1, 2024

