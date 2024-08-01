Three Owlz Named to PBL Midseason All-Star Team

WINDSOR, Colo. - Three members of the Northern Colorado Owlz have been named to the PBL's Midseason All-Star team.

Southpaw Chase Jessee becomes the first Owlz pitcher to earn an All-Star nod since the team moved to Northern Colorado in 2021 and he is joined on the First Team by outfielder Dave Matthews.

First baseman Jackson Coutts was named to the Second Team, as well.

Jessee has been a rock in the Owlz' rotation throughout his two seasons in NoCo, but has stepped it up a level in 2024. He has made a dozen appearances this season, 11 of them starts, and has posted a 4.66 ERA in 67 Ã¢..." innings with 35 walks and a team-high 67 strikeouts. Pioneer League hitters are batting just .259 against Jessee this season, 50 points below the league average.

The Pioneer League's Knockout King in 2023, Matthews earns his first All-Star nod in 2024. Matthews is hitting .373/.498/.627 this season, top 10 in the league in both average and on-base percentage, with 13 home runs and 63 RBI. He is also 18-for-20 on stolen base attempts.

After setting Owlz single-season records for hits and RBI in 2023, Coutts is on pace to break those marks in 2024. He is hitting .370/.455/.634 this season with 90 hits, 15 of which are home runs, and 81 RBI. Coutts also leads the Owlz with 30 multi-hit games and 28 multi-RBI games.

The trio have helped the Owlz to a 38-22 record, good for second overall in the PBL, with their 10-3 mark in the second half tying them with Boise at the top of the standing. They will play four more games on the road in Oakland this week before returning home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Yolo High Wheelers.

