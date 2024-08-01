PBL Announces Midseason All-Star Teams

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) announced today its 2024 Midseason All-Star Teams, recognizing the players that have performed exceptionally well throughout the first half of the 2024 season.

The First and Second All-Star teams have been ranked by the highest votes received from a vote of each PBL clubs' General Manager, Field Manager and lead broadcaster.

The rosters include all eight field positions, a designated hitter, followed by four starting pitchers, five relief pitchers and one closer.

The First-Half champion Missoula PaddleHeads along with the Boise Hawks lead the way, who each have seven total representatives. The Boise Hawks led the First Team All Stars with 5 selections.

1 st Team

C- Nicholas Klemp (Boise)

1B- Micah Yonamine (Boise)

2B- Josh Day (Rocky Mountain)

3B- Troy Viola (Boise)

SS- Tyler Wyatt (Idaho Falls)

OF- Adam Fogel (Missoula)

OF- Dave Matthews (Northern Colorado)

OF- Jack Cone (Ogden)

Utility- Brendan Ryan (Billings)

DH- Andres Rios (Grand Junction)

SP- Mike Peterson (Boise)

SP- Chase Jessee (Northern Colorado)

SP- Christian Cosby (Oakland)

SP- Alfredo Villa (Missoula)

RP- Montana Quigley (Glacier)

RP- Seth Pinkerton (Glacier)

RP- Blake McFadden (Boise)

RP- Conner Richardson (Oakland)

RP- Jason Pineda (Great Falls)

Closer- Ethan Swanson (Missoula)

2nd Team

C- Luis Navarro (Missoula)

1B- Jackson Coutts (Northern Colorado)

2B- Patrick Chung (Missoula)

3B- Brett Barrera (Idaho Falls)

SS- Braylin Marine (Yolo)

OF- Mike Rosario (Missoula)

OF- Trevor Halsema (Oakland)

OF- Nick Ultsch (Ogden)

Utility- Christian Kirtley (Glacier)

DH- Steven Rivas (Rocky Mountain)

SP- Cameron Repetti (Yolo)

SP- Owen Sharts (Idaho Falls)

SP- Luke Malone (Boise)

SP- Nick Parker (Missoula)

RP- Evan Kowalski (Boise)

RP- Kyle Pijaszek (Rocky Mountain)

RP- Christian Griffin (Ogden)

RP-Brendan Medoro (Billings)

RP- Steven Ordorica (Idaho Falls)

Closer- Chandler David (Oakland)

