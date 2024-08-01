PBL Announces Midseason All-Star Teams
August 1, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release
The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) announced today its 2024 Midseason All-Star Teams, recognizing the players that have performed exceptionally well throughout the first half of the 2024 season.
The First and Second All-Star teams have been ranked by the highest votes received from a vote of each PBL clubs' General Manager, Field Manager and lead broadcaster.
The rosters include all eight field positions, a designated hitter, followed by four starting pitchers, five relief pitchers and one closer.
The First-Half champion Missoula PaddleHeads along with the Boise Hawks lead the way, who each have seven total representatives. The Boise Hawks led the First Team All Stars with 5 selections.
1 st Team
C- Nicholas Klemp (Boise)
1B- Micah Yonamine (Boise)
2B- Josh Day (Rocky Mountain)
3B- Troy Viola (Boise)
SS- Tyler Wyatt (Idaho Falls)
OF- Adam Fogel (Missoula)
OF- Dave Matthews (Northern Colorado)
OF- Jack Cone (Ogden)
Utility- Brendan Ryan (Billings)
DH- Andres Rios (Grand Junction)
SP- Mike Peterson (Boise)
SP- Chase Jessee (Northern Colorado)
SP- Christian Cosby (Oakland)
SP- Alfredo Villa (Missoula)
RP- Montana Quigley (Glacier)
RP- Seth Pinkerton (Glacier)
RP- Blake McFadden (Boise)
RP- Conner Richardson (Oakland)
RP- Jason Pineda (Great Falls)
Closer- Ethan Swanson (Missoula)
2nd Team
C- Luis Navarro (Missoula)
1B- Jackson Coutts (Northern Colorado)
2B- Patrick Chung (Missoula)
3B- Brett Barrera (Idaho Falls)
SS- Braylin Marine (Yolo)
OF- Mike Rosario (Missoula)
OF- Trevor Halsema (Oakland)
OF- Nick Ultsch (Ogden)
Utility- Christian Kirtley (Glacier)
DH- Steven Rivas (Rocky Mountain)
SP- Cameron Repetti (Yolo)
SP- Owen Sharts (Idaho Falls)
SP- Luke Malone (Boise)
SP- Nick Parker (Missoula)
RP- Evan Kowalski (Boise)
RP- Kyle Pijaszek (Rocky Mountain)
RP- Christian Griffin (Ogden)
RP-Brendan Medoro (Billings)
RP- Steven Ordorica (Idaho Falls)
Closer- Chandler David (Oakland)
