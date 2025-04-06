Chucky Lozano First Goal + Assist for San Diego FC

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







Hear from Chucky Lozano postgame on his first @mls goal with @SanDiegoFC! Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

