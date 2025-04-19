Sports stats



NLL Toronto Rock

Chris Boushy HATTY Night in Close Win

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video


Boushy nets a hat trick to life the Rock over the Knighthawks in a close 11-10 win.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Rock Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central