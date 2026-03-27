Chituru Odunze: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 3
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026
- Reid Paskey Joins Republic FC First Team on USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Opens up 2026 Home Campaign Saturday vs Switchbacks FC - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Jesse Maldonado Jr. to a 25-Day Contract - Oakland Roots SC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Saturday, March 28 - 7 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Loudoun United FC Partners with Mobile Hope to Support Local Youth Throughout 2026 Season - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Completes Two-Game Road Trip at Miami FC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Looks for Milestone League Win - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Athletic Host Indy Eleven in Home Opener - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Playoff Rematch against Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Hounds vs. Sporting Jacksonville - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Sign Goalkeeper Owen Finnerty to 25-Day Contract - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Travel to Detroit for First Away Day of 2026 this Weekend - Charleston Battery
- Sporting JAX Men Taking on Pittsburgh Riverhounds in Pivotal Away Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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