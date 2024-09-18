Chiefs Acquire 7th-Round Pick from Prince Albert in Exchange for F Král
September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired x from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 2006-born forward Lukáš Král.
"With having to decide next week on our two import players, this will allow Lukáš a good opportunity in Prince Albert," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We enjoyed having Lukáš with us in Spokane and wish him all the best in Prince Albert."
Král played 43 games in his rookie season with the Chiefs, scoring eight goals and eight assists for 16 total points. The Czech winger was originally drafted sixth-overall by Spokane in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.
The move puts Spokane at 27 rostered players going into opening weekend and trims their Import players to two, which is the amount allowed by the CHL.
