Every Dangle, Every Snipe, Every Celly - See Every Heart-Stopping Moment on WHL Live

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - WHL Live on CHL TV returns for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season, with all-access, monthly, and daily options available to meet the viewing preferences of all fans.

From every pretty passing play to every glorious glove save, WHL Live has you covered from the drop of the puck to the hoisting of the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Don't miss a moment of the nail-biting action by securing your subscription to WHL Live on CHL TV today.

With WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy the WHL's biggest and best rivalries throughout the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $129.99 plus applicable taxes.

WHL Live Package Pricing for 2024-25 Regular Season

All-Access: $129.99

Monthly Access: $29.99

Daily Access: $9.99

* prices in Canadian dollars; applicable taxes not included

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile devices with iOS and Android OS, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

WHL Live is the best way to enjoy hockey's stars of tomorrow from the comfort of your own home. Access to WHL Live on CHL TV is as simple as visiting watch.chl.ca on your web browser, selecting your preferred subscription option, and downloading the CHL App on your preferred device.

For further support, please visit the WHL Live on CHL TV Help Center.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season begins Friday, September 20 with eight games on the schedule.

