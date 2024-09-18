CHL Top-10 Rankings: 2024 Preseason Edition

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the preseason edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Sitting atop the list to begin the regular season is the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), followed by the Brampton Steelheads the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the London Knights of the OHL who round out the top three.

The preseason rankings were determined with input from NHL Central Scouting ahead of the start of the regular season, which officially begins this Friday (September 20) with 17 games across the CHL. Specifically, nine of those contests on September 20 will kick start the latest QMJHL campaign, while on that same night, eight games in the WHL will usher in a new season. Then, just a few nights later, the Saginaw Spirit will mark the beginning of the latest OHL regular season by raising their 2024 Memorial Cup Championship banner before hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, September 25.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - 2024 Preseason

1. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

2. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

3. London Knights (OHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

6. Cape-Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

7. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

8. Oshawa Generals (OHL)

9. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

10. Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/chl-top-10-rankings-2024-preseason-edition.

The next rankings will be released the week of September 30, following the first week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.