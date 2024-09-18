Giants Reveal 2024-25 Promo Schedule

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce their calendar of promotional games to be hosted at the Langley Events Centre throughout the 2024-25 regular season.

This year, all the fan-favourites return, plus there are some brand new theme nights for fans to look forward to.

"As always, we couldn't do this without the incredible support from our sponsors," Giants Sr. Vice President Dale Saip said. "We're looking forward to another exciting season this weekend."

The Giants drop the puck for a brand new season on Friday, September 20, when they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to the LEC for the White Spot Home Opener, with game time set for 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday's home opener is jam-packed and will include the following:

The White Spot Pipe Band performing pre-game on the concourse and in the first intermission in the banquet hall

Langley Gymnastics will do a routine outside the LEC starting at 5:45 p.m.

The debut of the all-new Barley Merchant presents Langley Loop Breweries, featuring a diverse selection of craft beers from the 8 Langley breweries

The return of the Jackettes, the Vancouver Giants dance team

Papa John's pizza will now be available on the concourse

Following the home opener, other popular dates that will return to the LEC prior to the Christmas break include the Save on Foods Trick or Suite - happening on Sunday, October 27 - White Spot Legends Weekend coming to town on November 15 and 16 and the annual Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss taking place on Saturday, December 14 against Victoria.

Some new debuts this season include the Hockey Shop's Black Friday weekend event on November 29 and Star Wars Night taking over the LEC on December 29, the first home game following the Christmas break.

In the new year, highlights include staples like the annual Family Day matinee against Prince George on Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., as well as the return of RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night, where the Giants will be bringing back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme for their game against Wenatchee on Sunday, March 2.

As always, the season wraps up with Fan Appreciation Night, which will take place on Sunday, March 23 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.

The Giants will announce additional details about each of these specific promotional nights closer to the day of each game.

You can view the FULL 2023-24 Vancouver Giants Promotional Schedule below:

Fri. Sept. 20 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. - Home Opener, presented by White Spot

Sun. Oct. 27 vs. Kamloops Blazers at 4 p.m. - Trick or Suite, presented by Save on Foods

Fri. Nov. 15 vs. Kamloops Blazers/Sat. Nov. 16 vs. Portland Winterhawks at 7 p.m. - Legends Weekend, presented by White Spot

Fri. Nov. 29 vs. Everett Silvertips/Sun. Dec. 1 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - The Hockey Shop Black Friday Weekend

Sat. Dec. 14 vs. Victoria Royals at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Chevrolet

Sun. Dec. 15 vs. Tri-City Americans - Toy Drive, presented by the Township of Langley Firefighters

Sun. Dec. 29 vs. Kelowna Rockets - Star Wars Night, presented by Save on Foods

Sat. Feb. 1 vs. Kamloops Blazers - Sock Saturday

Fri. Feb. 7 vs. Portland Winterhawks at 7 p.m. - CMHA Talk Today Game

Mon. Feb. 17 vs. Prince George Cougars at 2 p.m. - Family Day Matinee, presented by Valley West Stampede

Sun. March 2 vs. Wenatchee Wild at 4 p.m. - Nickelodeon Night, presented by RE/MAX

Sun. March 22 vs. Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

Single game tickets for the 2024-25 Vancouver Giants season are on sale now.

