Chiefs Sign 2023 5th-Round Defenseman Nolan Saunderson

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that defenseman prospect Nolan Saunderson has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Saunderson was selected in the fifth round (90th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are excited to welcome Nolan and his family to the Chiefs organization," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "Nolan is an effective two-way defenseman who makes good decisions with and without the puck. Since we have drafted him, his game has continued to improve and we look forward to assisting in his development."

Saunderson, a 5-foot-11 blueliner out of Brandon, MB, spent the 2023-24 season with the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA squad, where he pitched in 16 points with a goal and 15 assists over 41 games. He tacked on another three points (1G-2A) in nine playoff games. Saunderson played for Team Manitoba at the 2023 WHL Cup, helping his province win its first-ever gold medal at the tournament.

Saunderson joins signed 2008-born draft class prospects F Brody Gillespie (U.S. Priority Draft - 1st overall), F Mathis Preston (WHL Prospects Draft - 3rd overall), G Carter Esler (WHL Prospects Draft - 22nd overall), D Kaden Allan (WHL Prospects Draft - 24th overall), F Cohen Harris (WHL Prospects Draft - 47th overall) and D Rhett Sather (WHL Prospects Draft - 68th overall). He is eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.