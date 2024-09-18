Broncos Set to Open 2024-25 WHL Season with Home Opener Friday Night

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will kick-off the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Friday Night as they begin a home-at-home series with the Saskatoon Blades.

There's plenty of events and opportunities to come out to innovationPlex as the Broncos will be raising their Central Division Championship banner to the rafters after finishing second in the Eastern Conference in 2023-2024.

Innovation will be putting on a pre-game tailgate party from 5-6 PM in the innovationPlex lobby where you can get a burger, bag of chips and a pop for $8. The 50/50 draw for the home-opener was seeded at $5000 but has risen to already $10,000 with just two days to go before the door even open.

Broncos Executive Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Simpson says the organization is looking forward to Friday night.

"We can't wait to kick off our 2024/25 season this Friday night at the InnovationPlex. It's going to be a special night for our organization and fans as we raise our 2024 Central Division Championship banner before the game," he says. "Innovation Federal Credit Union is hosting a pre-game tailgate party from 5-6pm featuring a BBQ with Diamond Energy, live music, drink specials, free kids tattoos and much more! Plus, the first 1,500 fans will receive a free Broncos schedule magnet courtesy of Innovation. Ticket sales have been very strong for this game, so I encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance to guarantee a seat for this big game."

The hockey club will look to build off of last season's return to the playoffs with plenty of returning players including goaltender Reid Dyck, Peyton Kettles, Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher, Rylan Gould and Brady Birnie along with newcomers Sawyer Dingman and Daxton Yerex making their debuts with the Broncos this season in a full-time role. The full roster will be released later this week.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says this year's Broncos team will make big strides throughout the campaign.

"We will be younger than we were last year but I see our group taking steps as the season progresses," he says. "Our returning forward group had solid seasons last year and are all looking to take another step, and Reid Dyck will be a stabilizing presence for us night in and night out.

During the home opener the game will feature an all-Saskatchewan match-up with the Blades as the Broncos move back into the East Division this season, the Blades are coming off a 1st place finish in the Western Hockey League winning the Scotty Munro Trophy.

Get your tickets now online or visit the Stable during office hours to make sure you're a part of special night to kick off the season.

