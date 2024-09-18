Raiders Acquire Import Forward Král from Chiefs

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders and Spokane Chiefs swung a deal on Wednesday. The Raiders acquired 18-year-old import winger Lukáš Král in exchange for a 7th round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Král, from Sadska, Czechia, was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Chiefs. In 43 regular season games during the 2023-24 season, he scored eight goals and added eight assists for 16 points. In the 2024-25 preseason, he scored three goals and had one assist in five games.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Král played with the Mountfield HK U20 club in Czechia, where he had 30 points (13G-17A) in 45 contests.

"As we prepare to start the season with players away at camp, we have the chance to add who we believe is a skilled, smart player with experience," general manager Curtis Hunt said. "We're excited to get Lukas here to Prince Albert, get him acclimated as quick as possible and get him into the lineup."

The Raiders will have some veterans away from the team to start the 2024-25 season. Defenceman Lukas Dragicevic will be at training camp with the Seattle Kraken, while Tomas Mrsic will be at St. Louis Blues training camp. Krzysztof Macias will also be away, as he will be attending the Charlotte Checkers AHL camp (Florida Panthers affiliate).

Defenceman Norwin Panocha was listed on the Buffalo Sabres training camp roster this morning.

Forward Niall Crocker has returned from Ottawa Senators camp.

