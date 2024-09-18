Rockets Single Game Tickets And Mini Packs On Sale

September 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that single-game tickets for the entire 2024-25 regular season and Mini Packs are on sale now at Select Your Tickets.

Group Tickets, Suite Rentals and Season Tickets (pro-rated post-home opener) are also available.

Mini Pack Info

The Rockets offer two Mini Pack options, either six (6) or twelve (12) game packs. They consist of vouchers that you can redeem 6 or 12 vouchers for a single game, redeem a voucher for 6 or 12 different games, or any other combination.

Mini packs offer fans savings over individual walk-up tickets and the flexibility to use how many vouchers they want when they work for them.

2024/25 Mini Pack Prices (includes GST)

Six (6) game pack - $132.00

Twelve (12) game pack - $252.00

Single Game Ticketing Info

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are only available at Select Your Tickets. Select Your Tickets is the official provider of Rockets tickets, any other ticket retailer offering Rockets tickets are resellers and are often overpriced from the face value of the original price.

Single Game Tickets and Mini Packs can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Fans can purchase and redeem mini packs online at selectyourtickets.com.

The Kelowna Rockets will be holding its home opener on September 21 against the Portland Winterhawks. Puck drop is set to go at 6:05 PM. Be here to cheer on the Rockets, tickets are now available at Select Your Tickets.

