Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2025
Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mercury hold off Chicago, 83-79, for a critical win to stay in the 4th seed
Natasha Mack: 10 PTS I 12 REB I 2 STL I 5 BLK (career-high) - 1st career double-double Kahleah Copper: 28 PTS I 3 REB I 3 STL I 4 3PM Alyssa Thomas: 15 PTS I 9 REB I 6 AST
