Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2025

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Mercury hold off Chicago, 83-79, for a critical win to stay in the 4th seed

Natasha Mack: 10 PTS I 12 REB I 2 STL I 5 BLK (career-high) - 1st career double-double Kahleah Copper: 28 PTS I 3 REB I 3 STL I 4 3PM Alyssa Thomas: 15 PTS I 9 REB I 6 AST

Postseason Push | DraftKings

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.