Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeat the Sparks 92-85 on the road!

Angel Reese led the way with a HISTORIC 24 PTS and 16 REB. That's her 4th consecutive game with 15+ rebounds, a WNBA RECORD

