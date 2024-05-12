Chasers Throw Combined Shutout in 1-0 Win over Jumbo Shrimp

May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - On Legends Night at Werner Park, the Omaha Storm Chasers scored a run in the first inning and led the rest of the night, for a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for a four-games-to-one series lead.

In the bottom of the opening frame, Omaha opened the scoring as John Rave singled and scored on a Nick Pratto single for a 1-0 Chasers lead.

Walter Pennington opened what was slated to be a bullpen game for the Storm Chasers and threw 4.0 perfect innings with six strikeouts, the longest outing of his career and a career-high in strikeouts, with a stretch of five straight punchouts between the second and third innings.

Right-hander Jonah Dipoto followed Pennington and pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning, as the two combined to retire the first 15 Jumbo Shrimp hitters.

Dipoto allowed Jacksonville's first hit of the game to open the top of the sixth inning, but otherwise finished a scoreless frame. Behind Dipoto, left-hander Austin Cox struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning, then Colin Selby worked out of trouble in a scoreless eighth inning and Sam Long earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning. The latter two each used a double play to end the eighth and ninth innings respectively.

Omaha mustered just the one run on six hits, including two from each Rave and Devin Mann, while the Jumbo Shrimp were held to three hits in Omaha's second shutout win of the year.

The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against the Jumbo Shrimp Sunday, May 12 with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch as right-handed pitcher Zach Davies is scheduled to start for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2024

Chasers Throw Combined Shutout in 1-0 Win over Jumbo Shrimp - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.