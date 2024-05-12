Walk-Off Home Run Dooms Jacksonville in Extras

May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rallied from three runs down by scoring twice in the eighth and once in the ninth on Sunday, but they fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the Omaha Storm Chasers on a walk-off two-run home run by Ryan Fitzgerald at Werner Park.

Jhonny Pereda started as the zombie runner at second base with the score tied at four in the 10th. Omaha (24-12) reliever Steven Cruz (2-1) retired the first two batters he faced easily. Cristhian Rodriguez then grounded a ball up the middle for a base hit to score Pereda and give Jacksonville (17-22) its first lead at 5-4. It was the first Triple-A hit and RBI for Rodriguez.

With pinch-runner Drew Waters starting on second, Jumbo Shrimp reliever Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1) retired the first batter he faced in the bottom of the 10th. However, Fitzgerald clocked a two-run shot into right to win it for the Storm Chasers.

Omaha grabbed the lead initially in the second. Nick Pratto singled and Devin Mann walked to jumpstart the inning. A sacrifice bunt pushed the runners to second and third for Tyler Gentry, who clubbed a two-run double off the wall. Following a fly out, Cam Devanney's RBI single made it 3-0.

The score remained that way until the sixth. Jonah Bride and Troy Johnston notched consecutive two-out doubles to put Jacksonville on the scoreboard.

The Storm Chasers promptly got that run back, however. Nate Eaton's third double of the game came with one out in the seventh. After a fly out, Pratto lashed an RBI single to put Omaha ahead again by three runs.

In the eighth, Bride drew a leadoff walk. After a pair of outs, Griffin Conine smashed a two-run home run to draw the Jumbo Shrimp within one.

Jacksonville rallied to tie in the ninth. Omaha reliever Will Klein entered the game and walked the bases loaded for Bride, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to even the score at four.

