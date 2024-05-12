SWB Game Notes - May 12

May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (17-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-11)

Game 38 | Home Game 17 | Sunday, May 12, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.55) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-1, 3.66)

TWO GAMES UP: With a split doubleheader on Saturday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have just a two-game lead over Omaha. They remain on top of the International League with a Minor League leading 26 wins.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 15 games yesterday with three walks in two games. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a eleven-game on-base streak with a bunt single last night. Carlos Narvaez also reached ten consecutive games on-base with a pair of doubles yesterday. Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with hitting in ten straight contests.

MISIWIECZ MAGIC- Anthony Misiewicz recorded his team-high third save of the season in three attempts. The RailRiders 14 saves on the summer are the most in Minor League baseball. In 13 appearances, Misiewicz has tossed 15.0 innings allowing just five earned runs. The lefty has walked five compared to his 19 strikeouts and has earned one win.

MAYHEM- Jose Rojas has had an impressive start to the month of May. The righty is batting .333 in seven games with eight hits. Along with one double, Rojas has launched four homers to help bat in six runs. He has also scored nine of his own. Rojas has walked five times compared to just two strikeouts. The 31-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent on January 22.

CAUSE WHEN YOUR FIFTEEN- The pitching staff allowed a season-high 15 runs in game one of the doubleheader yesterday. It was the most they allowed in a contest since the dozen they allowed in the victory on Thursday. Their run differential is still in the positives but dropped down to a +44.

OUTSTANDING OSCAR- Oscar González has hit two home runs in nine games since joining the RailRiders last week in Jacksonville. He is hitting .286 with eight hits, including two doubles. The righty has driven in three runs while scoring six of his own.

WOOD WALLOPS- SWB has not been able to stop Nationals #2 prospect James Wood who has been on a tear this week. In five games, Wood is batting .529 with nine hits this week, five of them home runs. The 21-year-old has batted in 12 runs for his team, scoring nine of his own. Wood was a 2nd round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2021, but was involved in a blockbuster trade with Washington in 2022. The Nationals traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell for Luke Voit, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Wood, Robert Hassell III, and Jarlin Susana.

MISCUE MESS- SWB committed three errors over the course of two games yesterday. The team has now totalled 36 miscues, tied for second with a number of teams in Triple-A baseball. The RailRiders are 13-1 when they do not make an error, but 5-5 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

International League Stories from May 12, 2024

