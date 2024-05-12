Mud Hens Fell Just Short of the Saints in a 5-4 Loss

May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens lost a close game to the Saints 5-4 on this Mother's Day.

The first top of the inning kept the fans entertained with a quick 1-2-3 inning and we moved on to the pink bats. Gio Urshela earned the first spot on first base today with a line drive to right field, but nothing came of it due to a grounder to the second baseman from Justyn-Henry Malloy, which turned into a double play.

The second inning brought loud cheers from the fans as Keston Hiura snagged a grounder and tagged first base. Ty Madden followed the defensive energy and added to the outs by throwing a strikeout.

Madden remained strong throughout the fourth inning, and the team followed. After a line drive to third baseman Urshela, who threw it to second baseman, Buddy Kennedy, who then threw it to first baseman, Hiura, that was a double play.

The pink bats must've been lucky, as lefty Parker Meadows hit a nice line drive out to right field and found a comfortable spot on second base. He didn't stay there long though, thanks to Urshela's grounder to center field. Meadows ran into home base and Urshela remained on first base.

After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, it was the bottom of the fifth inning and Justice Bigbie darted a ground ball to right field, while Kennedy was up to bat, Bigbie stole second base and then Kennedy got walked. We had a Mud Hen player on first and second at this point. They each stole another base so a Mud Hen on third base and second base. After a pop fly to the third baseman from Meadows, the team ran out of time to score this inning. But they were hungry for another run.

The sixth inning brought some love for Mom as Urshela singles on a line drive to left field. A walk to first for Malloy and the Saints needed a mound visit. Hiura walked as well, and the bases were loaded. Bligh Madris grounded and caused a force out at second, but Urshela scored, Malloy moved to third base, and Madris on first. Dillion Dingler hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Malloy was able to score again for the Hens.

Andrew Navigato singles on a line drive to left field at the bottom of the seventh. He manages to steal second base and a sacrifice pop fly to center field from Meadows moves Navigato to third base. But unfortunately, we couldn't capitalize, and it was time for the defense to shine again.

Hiura walks at the bottom of the eighth inning and an overthrow error from the Saints moved him along to second base. Dingler singles on a line drive out to left field and Hiura ran home. The Hens refused to give up on this Mother's Day.

The Mud Hens are away for the next two weeks, but you can watch them online or catch them back at home on May 28th vs. the RailRiders at 6:05 pm.

Notables:

Urshela (3-3)

Dingler (1-3, 2RBI)

Madden (5.0 IP, 3H, 1ER)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.