IronPigs Shutout on Mother's Day by Mets
May 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-23) wrapped their six-game series against the Syracuse Mets (22-15) by getting shutout by a final of 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Syracuse went wire-to-wire, scoring twice in the first inning. Three of the first four batters walked before Luke Ritter singled to center to drive in a run. Trayce Thompson then brought in a second run with a sacrifice fly.
In the third, Mark Vientos walked with one out and Rylan Bannon followed with a single which was coupled with a throwing error to put both runners in scoring position. Ritter registered his second RBI single of the day and Thompson had another sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Hayden Senger and Luisangel Acuna singled to begin the Syracuse sixth. Ben Gamel then laced a double off the wall in left-centerfield, socring both runners to give Syracuse a 6-0 lead.
Tylor Megill (1-0) spearheaded the shutout for the Mets, working 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and no walks, striking out six.
David Parkinson (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in three frames on five hits and four walks, striking out.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs kick-off a six-game road trip on Tuesday, May 14 against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch from Harbor Park is slated for 6:35 p.m.
